Kerala Police Register Firs Against Actors Mukesh And Jayasurya Amid Hema Committee Row

An FIR has been lodged against and CPI(M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh, based on a complaint by Minu Muneer, according to Kerala Police, as reported by ANI. The also confirmed that another FIR has been filed against Jayasurya, based on the same actress's complaint, under Section 354, which addresses the intent to outrage a woman's modesty.

SIT had taken the statement of the actress yesterday.

Muneer has alleged that actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu subjected him to both verbal and physical abuse while working together on various projects, according to the ANI report.

While speaking to the news agecny, Muneer detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed as quoted by ANI.

She also recounted unsettling encounters with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions about her hotel arrangements.

The allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Muneer's allegations were initially shared on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu," Muneer wrote. She stated that the abuse led her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

Mukesh M's response to Muneer's allegations

Actor Mukesh M had a press release asserting his innocence.

He wrote,“In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain.”

"As both an actor and a public representative, I hold a deep responsibility towards society. Coming from a family with a rich theatrical tradition, I am perhaps more capable than most of understanding the pain and concerns of those in the arts," he added.

"My mother, who began acting at the age of fourteen, continues to perform at the age of eighty-seven. I have no qualms with those who seek to politically target me. Similar accusations were made against me in 2018 as part of a political drama, which the public dismissed. In the face of those now attempting to judge me, I am providing certain clarifications backed by evidence to demonstrate my innocence," Mukesh M added in the press note.

Mukesh alleged that Muneer had previously sought financial assistance and attempted to blackmail him. "This group, which has been persistently blackmailing me for money, has now turned against me at this opportune moment," Mukesh stated. He has called for a thorough and transparent investigation to clear his name.

Justice Hema Committee report

The situation complicated by the recent release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which details various instances of harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. The report underscores the influence of a small group of male figures who wield significant control over the industry's operations.

In response to these findings, the Kerala government fomed a special investigation team to look into the allegations. "In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, we have convened a meeting with senior police officials to ensure a thorough investigation," read an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

(With inputs from ANI)