Chandipura Virus Outbreak In India Largest In 20 Years, Says WHO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The World Organisation (WHO) has recently identified the current Chandipura virus outbreak in India as the largest in 20 years.

As reported by PTI, from early June to August 15, the of Health reported 245 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), with 82 deaths, resulting in a 33% case fatality rate. AES cases are currently being reported in 43 districts across India.

Of these, 64 are confirmed cases of the Chandipura virus (CHPV) infection.

Also Read: Gujarat news: Four children die due to suspected Chandipura virus infection - know symptoms, & other details

“CHPV is endemic in India, with previous outbreaks occurring regularly. However, the current outbreak is the largest in the past 20 years,” the WHO said in its Disease Outbreak news on August 23.

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season.

Cases are sporadically present across various districts as in previous outbreaks. Notably, there is a rise in CHPV outbreaks every four to five years in Gujarat.

It is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. The CFR from the CHPV infection is high (56-75 per cent) and there is no specific treatment or vaccine available.

Also Read: Gujarat sees Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in children aged under 15; 148 cases reported with 59 deaths

"Survival can be increased with early access to care and intensive supportive care of patients," the WHO said.

Surveillance efforts should be enhanced in high-risk areas, focusing on people at risks, such as children below 15 years of age presenting with acute onset of fever and central nervous system symptoms, it said.

It is important to ensure that laboratory diagnostic capacities are available, including for timely collection, transport and testing of serum and cerebrospinal fluid samples for serological and virological investigation at a referral laboratory, the WHO said.

A declining trend in the number of new AES cases has been observed daily since July 19, it added.

To date, no human-to-human transmission has been reported.

In 2003, a large outbreak of AES was reported in Andhra Pradesh, with 329 suspected cases and 183 deaths. A study suggests that this was due to CHPV.

Also Read: Mpox scare: WHO Seeks $135 Million as It Launches Global Response Plan

Although authorities are working to control CHPV transmission, further transmission of the virus is possible in the coming weeks as the monsoon season is creating favourable conditions for vector populations in the affected areas.

The WHO recommended vector control and protection against the bites of sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks to prevent the further spread of CHPV.

Highlighting the control and prevention measures, the WHO said the Union health ministry has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to assist the Gujarat government in undertaking public health measures and conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak.

Also Read: WHO declares Mpox a global public health emergency; 'coordinated international response essential,' says DG Tedro

Efforts include comprehensive insecticidal spraying and fumigation to control vectors like sandflies that spread the virus. Public and medical personnel are being informed about the virus, its symptoms, and preventive measures.

Additionally, the WHO noted that the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) is actively researching other potential viruses causing encephalitis and closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)