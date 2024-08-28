Kenya sends soldiers to aid troubled bordering country

(MENAFN) In response to escalating violence in the Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Kenya has dispatched a contingent of to support the Central African nation. This deployment marks the arrival of the fourth group from the Kenya Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4), as confirmed by the Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) on Sunday.



The Kenyan will integrate into the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Their mission is to aid in stabilizing the region and combating the armed groups that have been fueling instability across the country.



Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda, commander of KENQRF 4, assured that the soldiers are well-prepared for their duties. At their sendoff ceremony on Saturday, Seda emphasized that the troops have undergone extensive training and are equipped with the necessary skills to handle their mission effectively. He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to helping restore peace and stability in the DR Congo.



The conflict in the eastern DR Congo has intensified since 2022, largely driven by the M23 rebel group. This group has reportedly received support from Rwandan government forces, although Rwanda has denied these accusations. The unrest has seen the M23 capture significant territories, including the town of Kirumba and the neighboring Kanyabayonga, which are crucial to the Lubero region's economy.



In June, Angola facilitated ceasefire negotiations involving DR Congo authorities, Rwanda, and the rebels. The resultant agreement was scheduled to take effect at midnight on August 4, aiming to ease tensions and foster a peaceful resolution.



This recent military assistance from Kenya underscores the region's ongoing instability and the international community’s efforts to address the conflict. The involvement of Kenyan forces in MONUSCO reflects a broader regional commitment to supporting peacekeeping operations and stabilizing volatile areas in the DR Congo.

