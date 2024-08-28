Russian Shelling Leaves Consumers Without Power In Six Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 28, consumers in six regions of Ukraine remain without electricity due to Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of .

In particular, 115,400 consumers in Donetsk regio n, 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia region, 8,500 in Sumy region, 38,600 in Kharkiv region, and 1,900 in Chernihiv region are without electricity as a result of the hostilities.

In Kherson, 3,200 consumers were cut off, and more than 25,000 in the region.

During the day on August 27, power companies supplied power to 3,900 consumers in Donetsk region, 1,200 in Zaporizhzhia region, 2,200 in Sumy region, and more than 2,000 in Kharkiv region.

In Ukraine, 524 settlements are withoutdue to hostilities and technical violations

Due to technological disruptions, 4,300 consumers in Kyiv region and more than 2,000 in Chernihiv region were cut off from power supply.

As reported, due to the consequences of the enemy attack on August 26, Ukraine introduced hourly blackouts. Power engineers are still assessing the damage.