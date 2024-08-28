J&K Elections: 244 Nominations Cleared Jailed Sarjan Barkati & 34 Others Rejected

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In accordance with the election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly 2024, the scrutiny of nomination papers for 24 Assembly Constituencies which are going to polling in phase 1st was held on Wednesday, in the office of the respective Returning Officers across seven districts.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 279 candidates, candidature of 244 candidates was found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, while nomination papers of 35 candidates, which were found invalid, were rejected.

The 35 candidates whose nomination was rejected include jailed separatist worker Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati. His daughter Sugra had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Zainapora constituency of Shopian district on Tuesday.

Barkati, who shot to fame during the 2016 summer turmoil which broke out after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, was first arrested eight years ago and booked under the Public Safety Act. He was again arrested last year and is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the charge sheet filed against him in a court earlier this year, Barkati - an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing terrorist-secessionist nexus - hatched a criminal conspiracy with others who include his relatives and family members to facilitate, aid, incite, advice, advocate and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches.

“Through such audio-video inflammatory speeches, he has incited, instigated and provoked youth to join the terrorist ranks,” the charge sheet reads.

Others whose nomination papers were rejected include 13 other Independent candidates and several candidates of different political parties.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer detailed the scrutiny process held today.

Nomination papers of 67 candidates were found valid in Anantnag district, followed by 46 in Pulwama district, 34 in Doda district, 29 in Kishtwar district, 26 in Kulgam district, 21 in Shopian district, while nomination papers of 21 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in Ramban district.

In Kishtwar district, nomination papers of 12 candidates were found valid in Inderwal AC; 10 candidates in Kishtwar AC; while nomination papers of 7 candidates have been accepted in Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Doda district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in Bhadarwah AC; 11 candidates in Doda AC; and 9 candidates in Doda West AC.

In Ramban district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in Ramban AC; while nomination papers of 9 candidates have been accepted in Banihal AC.

Similarly, in Pulwama district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in Pampore AC; 10 candidates in Tral AC; 12 candidates in Pulwama AC; and 10 candidates in Rajpora AC.

In Shopian district, a total of 10 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in Zainapora AC; while nomination papers of 11 candidates have been accepted in Shopian AC.

In Kulgam district, nomination papers of 6 candidates were accepted in DH Pora AC; 10 candidates in Kulgam AC; and 10 candidates in Devsar AC.

Finally, in Anantnag district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in Dooru AC; 10 candidates in Kokernag (ST) AC; 10 candidates in Anantnag West AC; 13 candidates in Anantnag AC; 3 candidates in Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC; 13 candidates in Shangus-Anantnag East AC; while nomination papers of 6 candidates have been accepted in Pahalgam AC.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nomination by

30 August, 2024 (Friday)

before

03:00 pm

in the office of the respective Returning Officers.

It may be mentioned that more than 23.27 lakh voters including 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, scheduled to be held

on 18 September 2024, of which 11.76 lakh are male voters and 11.51 lakh female voters along with 60 Third Gender Electors.

