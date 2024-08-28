Egypt, Germany Urge Doubling Efforts To End Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of making all possible efforts to put an end to the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip.

During a telephone call initiated by Scholz on Wednesday, Al-Sisi underlined the significance for the international community to play an effective and decisive role to reach a desired deal for a ceasefire and prisoners swap, and deal positively with mediators.

Al-Sisi further affirmed the importance for a comprehensive process to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, in line with the relevant international resolutions, to achieve lasting stability in the region, according to a statement by Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.

Meanwhile, Scholz expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts made to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He emphasized the two countries' shared vision regarding the crucial necessity to ensure providing access for adequate quantities of relief aid to address the grave humanitarian catastrophe endured by the people of Gaza.

In addition, they two sides agreed to carry on consultations and coordination on efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

They two sides stressed the need of boosting bilateral relations in all fields, and strengthening their ongoing coordination and consultations regarding regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement added. (end)

