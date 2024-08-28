Youngest Emirati Entrepreneur Rings Bell At Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world's fastest-growing exchanges, celebrated Emirati Women's Day by honouring the significant contributions of Emirati women to the sector and society at large. This year's theme,“We Collaborate for Tomorrow,” was the focus of the day's events.

A special bell-ringing ceremony was held to recognise pioneering women in the industry, including Al Dhabi Al Mehairi, who, at just nine years old, is the UAE's youngest entrepreneur and the youngest person to ring the opening bell at ADX.

By the end of July 2024, the number of UAE female investors on ADX exceeded 309,000 investors, accounting for 77 per cent of all female investors on the exchange. The trading values (buy & sell) of Emirati female investors from January 1st to the end of July 2024 reached Dh7.6 billion, representing nearly 80 per cent of the total trading values of all female investors, which stood at Dh9.6 billion.

Moreover, the market value of shares held by Emirati women reached Dh30 billion out of Dh33 billion in total female holdings on ADX, demonstrating that Emirati women represent approximately 91 per cent of all female holdings on the exchange.

With women making up 36 per cent of ADX's workforce, the exchange remains committed to fostering gender diversity within the financial sector, consistently implementing policies that empower women at every level of its operations.