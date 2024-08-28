Ice Industries Announces Louisiana Site For New, Solar Energy Focused, Roll Forming Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYLVANIA, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its over 25-year tradition of geographic and diversification; Ice Industries Holdings, today announced the expansion of its North American footprint, with its new facility in Lacassine, Louisiana. Ice Industries' Louisiana is expected to begin production in early-2025, initially focused on roll forming steel back rails for photovoltaic (PV) solar panels which First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) expects to start manufacturing in New Iberia, Louisiana, in the second half of 2025.

Located in Jefferson Davis Parish, the 150,000-square-foot Ice Industries facility represents a $6 million investment and, once fully commissioned, is expected to generate 70 new jobs, with a competitive wage and benefit package that includes medical insurance and 401(k) programs. Local hiring for general workers, supervisors, material handlers, maintenance, accounting, and operations associates is expected to start in October 2024. Equipment installation will also begin in October 2024.

Ice Industries is expecting to use several economic incentives for this new facility including the Quality Jobs Program, the Louisiana Economic Development (LED)

FastStart for assistance with recruiting and training, the Economic Development Award Program, and the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

"It is our daily mission to showcase the economic benefits, workforce, and operating environment Louisiana has to offer. This project is evidence of the success of those efforts. We welcome Ice Industries and these new green energy jobs to Louisiana," said Creed Romano, Jefferson Davis Parish Economic Development president. "This announcement is a testament to how Louisiana's all-of-the-above energy strategy is driving new investment and creating opportunities in both emerging and legacy sectors," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "The attraction of innovative companies and their suppliers has set up the state's world-class manufacturing workforce for continuing success as they strengthen the domestic supply chain. We are proud to welcome Ice Industries to Louisiana and look forward to the years of prosperity to come."

The new Ice Industries Louisiana facility compliments

a similar operation located in Bowling Green , Ohio that also provides high quality roll formed products to the solar energy market.

"Following the successful collaboration with First Solar that resulted in the founding of Ice Industries Bowling Green, we are excited to further develop our partnership with an American company that is a global industry leader in the production of

PV panels," said Howard Ice, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Ice Industries. "Dovetailing with both the United States' increasing focus and investment in clean energy technology and Ice's strategy of geographic and market diversity, Ice Industries Louisiana represents a strategic investment in both the company and our country's manufacturing base."

Ice added, "It is my pleasure to be able to announce the successful establishment of this exciting opportunity for Louisiana and the Jefferson Davis Parish. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Jefferson Davis Economic Development Commission as well as the Louisiana Economic Development office, for their invaluable assistance with locating and developing this latest manufacturing site."

About Ice Industries

Ice Industries, Inc. is a world-class supplier with a broad range of capabilities including: deep draw metal stamping ; CNC machining ; MIG, TIG, and resistance welding ; assembly; rolled and welded pressure vessels, large format enclosures, high volume blanking, automated roll forming , and powder coating. Customers are assured of both company stability and quality performance through a diversified customer base serving markets including HVAC-R, automotive, commercial and heavy truck, alternative energy, filtration, fire & safety, furniture, healthcare, and off-highway vehicles. Facilities are distributed throughout the central manufacturing corridor, with locations in Cincinnati, Toledo, and Bowling Green, Ohio; Grenada, Mississippi; and Apodaca/Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Ice's production facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and TS 19649 certified. Ice works with companies that require the highest levels of quality and delivery, and those who are in need of localization or de-integration of their stamping operations. Further information can be obtained on the Ice website at . Please follow the company's Facebook page and on X at IceIndustriesHQ,

Contact:

Howard Ice

Ice Industries, Inc. Founder, Chairman, and CEO

***@iceindustries

419-842-3600

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE Ice Industries, Inc.