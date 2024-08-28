Lauderhill Native Latoya S. London Announces Candidacy For Lauderhill City Commission, Seat 3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LaToya S. London

London, a lifelong Lauderhill resident, distinguished educator, and Realtor, is excited to announce her candidacy for the Lauderhill City Commission, Seat 3.

- LaToya S. LondonLAUDERHILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With deep roots in the community, London brings a wealth of experience, passion, and commitment to the future of Lauderhill.London has dedicated nearly 20 years to education, having taught at Sunland Park Academy and Discovery Elementary School. She currently serves as an Adult Basic and General Education Development Professor at Broward College, where she continues to impact lives through her teaching.As an active and proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. , First Baptist Church Piney Grove, The Order of the Eastern Star, the National Association of REALTORS ®, and the MIAMI Association of Realtors, London is deeply embedded in the fabric of her community. In addition, she is actively involved with various homeowner associations, and as a property owner and developer, she plays a significant role in shaping the neighborhood she calls home.London's campaign is grounded in the belief that we must prioritize community over politics. With her tagline, Putting People Before Politics, London aims to shift the focus away from partisan politics and toward the everyday issues that matter most to Lauderhill's residents. She is a servant leader dedicated to addressing local concerns, from education to public safety, by listening to and working with the community.Leading with her faith, London's commitment to Lauderhill extends beyond education. She founded the LaToya S. London Foundation, through which she serves the unhoused community in Lauderhill and throughout Broward County. Driven by her belief in serving others, London has provided free tutoring and essential resources for years, helping some of the county's lowest-performing students and most vulnerable residents achieve stability and success. For London, this work is not about fame or financial gain – it's truly heart work.Having lived in Lauderhill for 45 years, London has not only built her life here but also raised her family in the community she cherishes. A proud graduate of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, London went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, with specializations in Primary Education and ESOL, from Florida Memorial University . Her deep understanding of the community and her diverse experiences uniquely qualify her to serve as a Lauderhill City Commissioner.“As a certified educator, licensed Realtor, college professor, entrepreneur, property owner, and mother of four sons, I have a vested interest in the prosperity of our city. I live, work, and play in Lauderhill, and I am dedicated to its continued success and greatness. My roots run deep in Lauderhill,” said London.For more information about LaToya S. London's campaign, qualifications, and vision for Lauderhill, please visit her website at .Paid for by LaToya S. London for Lauderhill City Commission, Seat 3.

Latoya S. London

Campaign of Latoya S. London

+1 954-601-6639

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.