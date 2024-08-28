Honda Honors Hankook Tire North America With Two 2023 Mass Production Supplier Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its ongoing commitment to its original equipment partners, Hankook Tire today announced it earned two 2023 Mass Production Supplier Awards from Honda. The leading North American tire company received awards for Excellence in Quality and Delivery, and Excellence in Value during Honda's celebrated suppliers annual Supplier in Columbus, Ohio recently.

During the conference, Hankook was one of just four suppliers to be recognized with the award for Excellence in both Quality and Delivery, as well as Value. Hankook Tire has been a trusted partner of Honda since 2013, receiving a number of supplier awards for quality and delivery, and value. Honda recognized 52 North American suppliers that continue to create outstanding value and new innovations for the company in the past year

"Hankook is honored to receive this recognition, which serves as a testament to our continued partnership with Honda and shared commitment to excellence," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire North America. "These awards represent Hankook's ongoing dedication to innovate with technology and create cutting-edge tires for our OEM partners and customers on the road. We're excited to continue working with Honda to raise the bar on standards for tire quality, especially in electric and hybrid-electric vehicles."

Each year, Honda recognizes North American suppliers for their high-quality parts and timely deliveries. These suppliers are split into two award groups – awards for Mass Production Suppliers and for Service Parts Suppliers.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

