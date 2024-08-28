Maharaja Trophy T20: Karun Nair, Karthik SU's Partnership Seals Victory For Mysore Warriors

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) Already assured of a spot in the semifinals, the Mysore Warriors notched their sixth victory in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a clinical six-wicket triumph over the Mangaluru Dragons.

The M. Chinnaswamy bore witness to a commanding 107-run partnership between Karun Nair (64) and Karthik S.U. (69), which paved the way for the Warriors to comfortably chase down the target of 179 in just 18.4 overs. Despite K.V. Siddharth's earnest half-century for the Dragons, the combined efforts of K Gowtham (2/18), Karthik CA (2/27), and Manoj Bhandage (2/29) limited Mangaluru Dragons' efforts with the bat.

In response to the Dragons, the Mysore Warriors' openers, Karthik C.A. (14) and Karthik S.U. (69) (impact player) managed 36 runs in the Power-play. Though behind the required run-rate both batsmen looked to be in form. Shreyas Gopal broke the 42-run stand in the seventh over, bringing Karun Nair (64) to the crease.

Karthik S.U. found his groove against the spinners, reaching a 42-ball half-century on the back of four boundaries and two sixes. Meanwhile, Karun Nair got off the mark with a boundary, signalling the carnage that would unfold. Nair brought up his fourth half-century of the competition in the 14th over - a relentless 24-ball assault that comprised five fours and three sixes.

At the 15-over mark, Mysore Warriors needed 44 runs and were on track for a swift victory. The colossal partnership of 107 runs in 57 deliveries ended when Karthik SU played it onto his wicket, off Advit Shetty in the 17th over. Noronha was reverse swept for a six by Nair in the 18th, but he bounced back to dismiss Nair and K Gowtham in the same over.

Despite the mild setback, the big-hitting duo of Manoj Bhandage (10*) and J. Suchith (9*) finished off proceedings with 6 wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Batting first, the Mangaluru Dragons lost Rohan Patil (12) to Karthik C.A. as early as the third over. Tushar Singh (43), who was promoted to the opening role, made the most of the fielding restrictions as he cracked five fours and a six. Nikin Jose (14) worked three boundaries off Dhanush Gowda before he fell in the same over, leaving Mangaluru Dragons at 56/2 in six overs.

While K.V. Siddharth got his eye in, Tushar Singh looked to maintain the momentum in the middle overs striking three more boundaries until he was caught and bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham. Soon after, a direct hit from Dhanush Gowda would account for Macneil Noronha (1), run out, leaving Mangaluru Dragons at 84/4 in 10.1 overs.

K. Gowtham broke through for the second time after Shreyas Gopal (2) holed out to J. Suchith in the 12th over. While K.V. Siddharth's first 25 runs came in just as many balls, he brought up his half-century in just 35 balls. His innings saw four fours and two sixes before he was caught behind, off Karthik C.A. with the score line at 149/6 in 17 overs.

Manoj Bhandage then removed Lochan Gowda (25), who had contributed two sixes and a four in a brisk innings. Darshan MB hit two sixes in the final over before falling to Bhandage, as the Mangaluru Dragons closed their innings at 178/9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Mangaluru Dragons 178/9 in 20 overs (Tushar Singh 43, K.V. Siddharth 50, Lochan Gowda 25; K. Gowtham 2-18, Manoj Bhandage 2-29, Karthik C.A. 2-37) lost to Mysore Warriors 179/4 in 18.4 overs (Karthik S.U. 69, Karun Nair 64; Macneil Noronha 2-10, Shreyas Gopal 1-37) by 6 wickets.