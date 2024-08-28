Rising Humidity Levels In Qatar Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has just announced that there is a "rise in the relative humidity levels" across the country tonight, August 28.

QMD added that misty to foggy weather condition is forming over some areas this evening.

The weather department recently announced that during the initial phase of the Al-Tarf (end of peak summer), where the Arabian Peninsula expects a gradual drop in temperature levels, Qatar will first experience sustained humidity, which at times could go high.

In Doha, the temperature tomorrow is expected to range between 34°C and 39°C. The weather will be misty to foggy at first, and then becomes hot to very hot during the day with some clouds.

Today, the maximum temperature of 46°C was recorded at Shahaniyah and Karanah areas.

QMD reminds the public to stay hydrated and seek well-ventilated environments during these weather conditions.

