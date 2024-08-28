Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From French Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs
8/28/2024 3:03:01 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call today, August 28, from the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Stephane Sejourne.
The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also tackled the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip and ways to de-escalate in the region.
