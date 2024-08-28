Crown Prince To Launch Youth, Peace, Security Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the High-Level Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security will open on Wednesday in Amman.

The forum is part of Jordan's efforts to implement UN Security Council 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security, which was unanimously adopted in 2015, and was initiated by the Crown Prince during his chairing of an open debate session at the Security Council, the Jordan News agency, Petra, reported.



The resolution aims to enhance youth participation in international peace and security efforts and encourages Member States to explore ways to increase the inclusion of youth in decision-making processes at all levels.

During the forum, the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace, and Security 2023-2028 will also be launched. The strategy, developed by a committee chaired by Jordan and represented by the Ministry of Youth, was prepared in response to a decision by the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports.

The forum, which runs until Thursday, will also feature dialogue sessions focused on advancing the youth, peace, and security agenda and outlining the priorities of member states in developing the strategy's implementation plan.







