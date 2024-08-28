Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (August 29-31, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: With the reopening of and the end of the summer vacation approaching, here is a list of fun educational activities this weekend in Qatar.

The Limits of My Language are The Limits of My World

Until December 5

10am-8pm

The Majlis Museum at Northwestern Qatar

This exhibition, inaugurated by The Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar, explores the intricacies of the Arabic language, its influence, and its prospects. It also examines the difficulties Arabic media encounters in comparison to other languages, particularly in an English-dominated digital landscape.

The exhibition prompts visitors to consider how Arabic can become a leading language in the future and who could possibly contribute to that, from policymakers to media professionals and educators. Read more .

School Checklist 2024

Until August 31

4pm – 10pm

Ground Floor at Msheireb Galleria

The School Checklist 2024 features a nostalgic theme inspired by 80s and 90s Qatari school days, offering workshops and educational activities. Families will revisit 80s and 90s school days as they move through various stations, completing enjoyable activities on a Checklist and receiving a special gift upon completion.

Cosmic Canvas-Space Art Exhibition



Until September 20

10am-10pm

Al Thuraya Planetarium, Katara Building 41



The Katara Cultural Village Foundation, in collaboration with the International MAPS Foundation, is presenting the third installment of the Cosmic Canvas-Space Art Exhibition, showcasing space-related artworks by 19 talented artists from Qatar, along with one each from the United States and Russia. Read more .

LET THE GAMES BEGIN: 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival



August 31 - September 5

Starts at 4pm

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

In celebration of Ali Radi Ali Arshid representing Qatar in the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will be hosting a summer festival of exhilarating activities under the theme“LET THE GAMES BEGIN: 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival”. Read more here.

Atlantis - The Immersive Odyssey





Until August 31

10am onwards

Msheireb Galleria (opposite

Families and solo explorers alike are sure to be treated to a groundbreaking immersive experience that merges advanced technology, breathtaking visuals, and engaging storytelling to transport you to the mythical, underwater city of Atlantis. Tickets here .

Palestine: A Journey through Time Book Display



Until October 31

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Wednesday: Closed; Thursday: 9am–9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) library invites you inside a rare book room that showcases a unique collection highlighting significant moments in the history of Palestine. This exhibition is intended to express solidarity with Palestine amidst its ongoing conflict and provide the public with an opportunity to explore and appreciate the historical and cultural richness of Palestine. Entry is free with museum admission.

Qatar Rail #BackToShool event



Until September 3

2pm-10pm

Sport City Station on Doha Metro's Gold Line

In partnership with top school supplies retailers, Qatar Rail is hosting the #BackToSchool event, where“prominent bookstores and retailers gather to showcase their exclusive offers.”