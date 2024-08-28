BIS Prepares Comprehensive Framework To Leverage AI In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 28 (KNN) In a significant move to address the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is developing a comprehensive set of standards for AI applications in India.

This initiative comes as the country grapples with the explosive growth of AI technologies and the associated concerns regarding ethics and trustworthiness.

The BIS, operating under the consumer affairs ministry, is spearheading this effort in consultation with key stakeholders, including the ministries of consumer affairs, information technology, and education, as well as AI industry partners.

The proposed framework aims to regulate AI throughout its lifecycle, from development to deployment and impact assessment.

This move is particularly timely, given the projected growth of India's AI market. According to a recent Boston Consulting Group and Nasscom report, the sector is expected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 25-35 per cent.

The new standards will focus on providing guidance for AI applications based on "make," "use," and "impact" perspectives, offering a holistic view that encompasses both functional and non-functional aspects of AI, including trustworthiness and risk management.

Experts welcome this development, with cybersecurity specialist Pawan Duggal noting, "The introduction of these standards will bring much-needed uniformity to the sector and establish consistency across the industry", reported mint.

However, the rise of AI has not been without controversy. Recent legal challenges, including copyright infringement suits against AI companies and concerns over deepfakes, underscore the need for robust regulation.

Dr. Vishal Arora of Artemis Hospitals emphasises the urgency of creating a legal ecosystem that supports responsible AI usage, stating, "Clear regulations are essential to safeguard against biases in AI algorithms, protect personal data, and ensure transparency in AI-driven decision-making processes."

As India positions itself as a global leader in AI, this regulatory framework represents a crucial step towards balancing innovation with ethical considerations and public safety.

The BIS initiative promises to shape the future of AI development and deployment in India, setting a precedent for responsible AI governance.

