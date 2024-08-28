Power Engineers Continue Dismantling Rubble At Kyiv HPP, No Risk Of Dam Breaching Ukrhydroenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is no risk for the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power (HPP) to breach. Power engineers continue to dismantle rubble following Russia's August 26 attack.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC CEO Ihor Syrota during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, dismantling operations following the missile attack continue. We still cannot fully assess all the technical consequences, what we have lost and how long it will take to recover. But, there is definitely no risk of flooding or breaching for the Kyiv HPP dam,” Syrota told.

In his words, none of Kyiv HPP's employees was injured during the missile attack.

According to Syrota, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Russians have launched over 130 strikes against hydro power generating facilities. All of Ukrhydroenergo's power plants suffered damage. Kakhovka HPP was completely lost, and Dnipro HPP is now standing idle.

In total, Ukrhydroenergo lost over 40% of its generating capacity. Nevertheless, the company continues to balance the energy system as much as possible.

A reminder that Russia's August 26 attack on Ukraine's energy sector had been the largest since the invasion started. In particular, enemy strikes targeted Kyiv HPP.

Photo: German Galushchenko, Facebook