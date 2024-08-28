PLAUD.AI Introduces PLAUD Notepin: The Future Of Enhanced Productivity Is An Ultra-Light Wearable AI Device

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PLAUD , a leader in innovative AI solutions, today announced the launch of PLAUD NotePin, an advanced AI note-taking device designed to revolutionize how professionals manage their tasks, from work to school to home. The PLAUD NotePin is an ultra-thin, ultra-light, wearable AI device designed to function as a memory capsule and help users improve productivity and efficiency in their careers.

PLAUD NotePin

PLAUD NotePin

Available in multiple wearing modes such as a necklace, a wristband, a clip or a pin, the PLAUD NotePin records, transcribes, and summarizes information. Using advanced AI technology, the device learns and understands its users over time to perform routine tasks before and after important meetings or events. This allows professionals to concentrate on creative, high-value work, giving them a competitive edge among peers in their areas of expertise.

"PLAUD NotePin is more than just an AI device," said Nathan Hsu, CEO and Co-founder at PLAUD. "It's your always-ready business partner, handling mundane, daily tasks so you can concentrate on what truly drives value in your life and career. This small but powerful device is reshaping the professional landscape, allowing users to optimize their day-to-day workflow and focus on what matters most."

Key Product Highlights:



Wear Your AI Your Way: Experience the freedom of recording anytime, anywhere with a lightweight, compact, and wearable design. Ensuring comfort and convenience, wear your PLAUD NotePin as a wristband, a necklace, a clip or a pin, and simply press-to-record to collect important conversations effortlessly.

Master Your Meetings: Elevate your workflow with enhanced AI features through the PLAUD app and web. Easily keep track of who said what with smart and precise speaker labels, and streamline your note summaries with multiple professional templates co-developed by industry experts.

Don't Miss A Word: Stay prepared for anything with PLAUD NotePin's impressive battery life, including 40-day standby time and 20 hours of continuous recording. Capture every detail with high-definition recording, ensuring crystal-clear playback for every moment. Stay Secure, Stay Connected: With industry-leading encryption, your data is expertly safeguarded, prioritizing privacy at every step. Keep your device within reach at all times with the built-in "Find My" feature and seamlessly access your recordings across multiple platforms using our cloud service.

NotePin by PLAUD is meeting the needs of professionals across industries, from salespeople, educators, medical professionals, engineers, digital nomads, creative workers and more. PLAUD product solutions can save an estimated 260 hours1 per year per user, equating to $8,8452

in potential earnings annually, bringing extraordinary value to its users. The device features press-to-record functionality, high-definition recordings, and advanced AI capabilities that interact with your conversations, transcribe, and summarize data into customizable templates. In addition, with its versatility and portability, it can be worn in a myriad of ways, regardless of uniform type or style. PLAUD NotePin integrates seamlessly with the PLAUD app and PLAUD web, empowering users to focus on high-value work while the AI handles routine responsibilities.

Product Availability and Pricing:

PLAUD NotePin will be available for pre-order beginning August 28, 2024 at PLAUD/NotePin , starting at $169, and available on Amazon in November 2024. Compatible with the PLAUD app and PLAUD web, users can enhance their experience with a Free Starter Plan at no cost or a Pro Plan with more transcription minutes and enhanced AI features for $79 per year. The Free Starter Plan features 300 minutes of transcription time per month, support for 59 languages, multi-platform cloud sync and basic AI features including voice-to-text transcription, 10+ summary templates, visualized mind-maps, speaker labels, audio import and audio trimming capabilities. The Pro Plan includes everything in the Starter Plan and further provides 1,200 minutes of transcription time per month and professional and custom templates, with more enhanced AI features to PLAUD will keep launching new AI features in the future to provide the best value possible for its users.

For more information, visit

PLAUD and follow us on

Instagram ,

X ,

Facebook and

YouTube .

About PLAUD

Founded in late 2021, PLAUD develops AI devices and AI agents for both individual and professional use to enhance efficiency, productivity, and well-being. PLAUD takes the overwhelming world of unstructured verbal data and transforms it into organized, actionable insights, saving hours and boosting profits and productivity. With a mission to connect AI with real life, its first product, the PLAUD NOTE, is trusted by over 200,000 users globally. To learn more about PLAUD, please visit and follow along on

Instagram ,

X ,

Facebook and

YouTube .

1 Estimate based on an average of 1 hour saved per work day from post-meeting summaries and related work.

2

Estimate based on a weighted average of US salaries divided by the amount of time saved per year.

SOURCE PLAUD