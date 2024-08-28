Ten-Year Anniversary: National Carpet Museum Honors Its New Building's Inauguration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
National Carpet Museum celebrates ten years since the
inauguration of its stunning new building in Baku,
Azernews reports.
To commemorate this remarkable anniversary, the museum held a
special event titled "Ancient Art in Modern Space," organized in
partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
The evening commenced with a video highlighting the concern of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who unwaveringly supported the
development of carpet weaving in the country.
Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova
and Advisor to the Culture Minister Jahangir Selimkhanov drew the
attention to the significance of August 26.
It was underlined that August 26 marks the Day of the Lachin
City, the birthday of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan,
ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador and President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and the anniversary of the opening of
the new museum building.
In their speeches, they emphasized the exceptional merits of the
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in preserving
the national heritage and developing the museums of the
country.
A large-scale project aimed at preserving, developing and
passing on the art of carpet to future generations was implemented
by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture. The
opening ceremony of the new unique building, the architectural
feature of which was the shape of an unfolding carpet, took place
on August 26, 2014.
In connection with the anniversary date, the Azerbaijan National
Carpet Museum was awarded an honorary diploma of the Culture
Ministry for its services in preserving and popularizing examples
of folk applied art, which are the bearers of the culture of the
Azerbaijani people.
The guests were shown a fragment of the video project "A carpet
for me is..." with the participation of cultural and artistic
figures, in which they shared memories of the role of the carpet in
their lives.
A specially invited guest - the author of the modern building of
the museum, the outstanding Austrian architect Franz Janz spoke
about the implementation of the project, which has become one of
the symbols of Baku, shared his experience and impressions.
Currently, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is one of the
most frequented cultural institutions in the country.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice
Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity
of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors
from all over the world.
