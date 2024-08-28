Israeli Occupation's Strike On Schools In Gaza Kills Eight People
8/28/2024 9:12:17 AM
GAZA, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens other injured in an Israeli Occupation forces attack on two schools sheltering thousands of displaced people in the city of Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, health authorities said Wednesday.
Al-Aqsa Hospital received number of injuries, some of them in serious condition, the authorities added in a statement.
The number of people killed arrived at hospital raised to 34 since morning, in light of the continued bombardment in north and south of the Strip, it added.
Earlier, it was announced that 58 Palestinians were killed during the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing bombing in the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for 327 day in raw. (end)
