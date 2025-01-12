Sri Lankan Navy seizes 2 Indian fishing boats, arrests 8 fishermen for illegal fishing

(MENAFN) The Sri Lankan Navy seized two Indian fishing boats and arrested eight Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters on Saturday night. The boats were intercepted in the seas north of Mannar, located in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. According to a press statement released on Sunday, the operation was part of the navy's ongoing efforts to prevent unauthorized fishing activities in the country’s territorial waters.



Illegal fishing by foreign vessels has long been a contentious issue, with Sri Lankan authorities emphasizing its detrimental impact on local fishing communities. The navy highlighted that such activities not only threaten the livelihoods of Sri Lankan fishermen but also contribute to the depletion of marine resources in the region. Regular patrols and operations are conducted to curb these practices and ensure sustainable use of maritime resources.



The arrests on Saturday bring the total number of Indian fishing boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy this year to three, with 18 Indian fishermen detained so far. These incidents underscore the persistent challenges in managing cross-border fishing disputes, particularly in the waters between India and Sri Lanka, where the maritime boundaries are frequently crossed by fishing vessels.



The Sri Lankan Navy reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country’s marine resources and supporting its fishing communities. Efforts are ongoing to address the issue through surveillance and enforcement, while discussions between the two nations continue to seek a long-term resolution to illegal fishing practices and maritime boundary concerns.

