UPES To Launch RISE Centre For Research In Sustainability And ESG, In Collaboration With Aspire Circle

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 August 2024 – UPES, in collaboration with Aspire Circle, proudly announces the launch of the RISE (Research on Impact, Sustainability, and ESG) Centre, a pioneering initiative dedicated to advancing research and education in sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. The RISE Centre will be officially inaugurated on September 21, 2024, and will strive to equip current and future leaders with the knowledge and skills required to drive impactful change in their organisations and communities.



The RISE Centre aims to become a global leader in developing innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges of climate change, carbon neutrality, and sustainable development. It seeks to empower individuals with a deep understanding of sustainability and ESG principles, enabling them to lead Net Zero transitions, promote circularity, and balance risk, return, and impact. Committed to a future where economic growth aligns with environmental responsibility, the RISE Centre focuses on advancing sustainable impact through cutting-edge research, education, and industry collaboration.



As part of the flagship initiatives of the RISE Centre, UPES in collaboration with Mahindra University and Aspire Circle is also set to launch the ESG, Sustainability, and Impact Specialist Program (ISP), an Executive Education initiative uniquely tailored to train future Chief Impact Officers, equipping mid to senior-level professionals with the practical skills needed to lead the impact economy in corporations, banks, financial institutions, and non-profits. This comprehensive program will include 20 thematic sessions, over 50 caselets, and four detailed global and Indian case studies, providing participants with hands-on experience to design, build, scale, and manage impact-driven projects.



The ISP program, targeting professionals aged 35-60 years, will be divided into two parts. The first part will be held at UPES, Dehradun, from 19-21 September 2024, and the second part at Mahindra University, Hyderabad, from 28-30 November 2024. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate jointly signed by Aspire Circle, Mahindra University, and UPES. This program is particularly suited for corporate executives in ESG, risk, sustainability, and impact roles, as well as professionals in the banking, finance, and investment sectors, CSR experts, policy developers, and individuals seeking a transition to the impact sector.



Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“At UPES, we are committed to being a hub for innovation and research, and the launch of the RISE Centre marks a significant step in this direction. The RISE Centre will drive impactful solutions for sustainability and ESG challenges, leading our efforts on climate change and sustainable development. We are excited to partner with Aspire Circle for the RISE Centre and Mahindra University for the Impact Specialist Programme (ISP), as we share a common vision of creating a future where economic growth is aligned with environmental responsibility. Together we aim to equip professionals with the skills to drive meaningful change in their organisations and communities.”



Amit Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Aspire Impact, creator of the program, emphasised that this program can be characterised as,“Of the Practitioners, By the Practitioners, For the Practitioners”. He said,“We took 4+ years to put together this program, to prepare leaders for the imminent Impact Economy and future Chief Impact Officers. We believe that the Chief Impact Officers need their rightful place in the C-Suite, own the ESG, Sustainability & Impact agendas, own the NetZero transition, Carbon Neutrality targets and Circularity mission; and lead Risk-Return-Impact optimization for the company.”



Dr. Anirban Ghosh, Professor and Head Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University said,“India is at a critical juncture where the need for ESG, sustainability, and impact leadership is more pressing than ever. As we navigate the complex challenges of climate change, social equity, and responsible governance, it is essential to cultivate a cadre of leaders and specialists who can drive meaningful change. This program is designed to equip professionals with the skills and insights needed to lead in these areas, ensuring that India is not only a participant but a leader in the global sustainability movement. Mahindra University is proud to partner in offering this course.”



Enrolment for the inaugural cohort of the ISP program is now open. Senior and mid-level professionals interested in advancing their careers and leading the charge in the impact economy are encouraged to apply.



About UPES:



Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 46 among universities, with a rank of 28 in Law, a rank of 41 in Management and a rank of 42 in Engineering. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2024. It is among the top 3% of universities in the world. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade 'A' and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. Forty-two (42) faculty members of UPES are among the world's top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.



UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology and School of Liberal Studies and Media with 14000+ students and 1500+ faculty and staff members.





About Aspire Impact:



Aspire Impact is Global South's first standards-based Impact Measurement, Rating & Certification initiative. It's 4P (Product, People, Planet & Policy) Impact Assessment Framework to assess Corporations, BFSI, and CSR/Non-Profits uses 40 market-validated Impact Standards and 150+ Key Performance Indicators, to award Green, Silver, Gold and Platinum Leaf ratings, enabling sector-agnostic Impact Comparables. Since April 2020, Aspire Impact has served over 30 clients, over 50 projects, clocking over 100,000 client hours. Aspire Impact's SaaS platform, IKOOWorld, for DIY or assured ESG, Sustainability & Impact Assessments, will be beta-released in Q2, 2024, with comparable benchmarking data for over 1000 organisations.





About Mahindra University:



Mahindra University is a multidisciplinary institution in India committed to nurturing future leaders. Its curriculum combines academic rigour with industry relevance, focusing on engineering, business, and law. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, it offers industry internships, global immersion programs, and research opportunities, fostering holistic development and innovation.

