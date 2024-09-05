US labor market slows as job opportunities fall

(MENAFN) The U.S. job showed signs of continued slowdown in July, with the number of job openings declining for the second consecutive month, reaching its lowest point since early 2021. Data released by the Bureau of Statistics, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, revealed that available job positions fell to 7.67 million in July, a drop from the revised figure of 7.9 million in June. This decline was more pronounced than anticipated, as analysts had expected job openings to be around 8.09 million for the month. The downward trend suggests that employers may be pulling back on hiring due to uncertainties in the labor market, reflecting broader economic concerns.



In contrast to the weakening job market, the U.S. manufacturing sector showed signs of resilience in July, with new orders for manufactured goods rising after two months of decline. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, factory orders increased by 5 percent on a month-to-month basis in July, exceeding expectations of a 4.7 percent rise. This growth was driven by a rebound in both durable and non-durable goods, signaling a possible stabilization in the manufacturing sector despite the broader economic challenges. In particular, orders for non-durable manufactured goods saw a modest increase of 0.8 percent, contributing to the overall recovery in factory orders.



The mixed economic signals underscore the complexities facing the U.S. economy as it navigates a period of uncertainty. While the decline in job openings points to potential weaknesses in the labor market, the rise in factory orders offers a more optimistic outlook for the manufacturing sector. These contrasting trends will likely be closely monitored by policymakers and economists to gauge the overall health and direction of the U.S. economy in the coming months.



