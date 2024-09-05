Amir Meets With Prime Minister Of Finland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with HE Petteri Orpo, Prime of the Republic of Finland, at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Helsinki, Thursday morning.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed, especially in the fields of investment, energy, education and international cooperation, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and a number of senior officials. It was also attended by a number of senior officials from the Finnish side.