Russian Aerial Bomb Kills Family In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 28, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Izmailivka in Donetsk region killing the whole family – parents aged 45 and 53 as well as their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. The people died buried under the rubble.

The Prosecutor General's Office posted this on , as seen by Ukrinform.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office started a pre-trial investigation into violation of the laws and of war.

According to the investigation findings, on August 28, the Russian dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Izmailivka in Pokrovsk district.

The bomb targeted a private sector and hit a house. The whole family perished under the rubble, their bodies being deblocked by a rescue team.

The prosecutors take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russia's Armed Forces.