Rescuers Evacuated 39 People From Donetsk Region Since Start Of Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the week, rescuers have evacuated 39 people from the frontline towns and villages of the Donetsk region, according to the State Emergency Service.

In particular, the Donetsk region's rescuers have evacuated 39 people, including seven children and one person with limited mobility, from the towns and villages of the Pokrovsk district.

Yesterday, rescuers provided assistance to 328 people, including 53 children and 46 people with reduced mobility, during the evacuation in the Pokrovsk district.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 28, the Russian dropped an aerial bomb on Izmailivka, Pokrovsk district, killing a family - 45 and 53-year-old parents and their 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter - under the rubble of their house.