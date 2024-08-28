Armenia to host Iran-Eurasia business forum from late September to early October 2024

(MENAFN) Armenia's capital, Yerevan, will host an Iran-Eurasia business forum from late September to early October this year, according to Mehdi Zeyghami, head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO). This significant event will see participation from over 300 companies from Iran and five Eurasian countries: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. It is scheduled to occur alongside the upcoming Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.



Zeyghami highlighted the forum’s importance, stating that it will serve as a key opportunity to maximize benefits from the anticipated free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The event, organized in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Commission and other relevant institutions, aims to strengthen and enhance trade and economic relations between the EAEU members and Iran.



The forum will feature practical discussions and talks focused on bolstering bilateral trade. Zeyghami noted that trade between Iran and the EAEU has significantly increased since the implementation of the preferential trade agreement in 2019, with trade volume growing over 2.5 times and Iranian exports to the union rising by more than 138 percent.



The free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, effective since October 2019, covers around 862 commodity items with preferential tariffs. This interim agreement, initially signed in May 2018, highlights the importance of Iran as a key regional market and underscores the significance of developing closer ties with Iran for EAEU member countries.

