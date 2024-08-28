عربي


Sour Idli Batter Troubles? Try THESE Simple Fixes

8/28/2024 5:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sour Idli Batter : You can't eat idli with sour idli batter, it will spoil the taste. So, follow these tips to make the fermented batter tasty.
Because of this, many people throw the flour in the trash. But did you know that you can make sour batter tasty by following this simple tip?


Idli is one of the most popular food in South India. Most homes have idli for breakfast and dinner. Idli with coconut chutney, sambar and idli podi tastes delicious.


However, sometimes the idli batter turns sour, so even if you make idli with the batter, it will not taste good. Because of this, many people throw the flour in the trash. But did you know that you can make sour batter tasty by following this simple tip?


If the idli or dosa batter is sour, add a little ginger and green chilli paste to it. Otherwise, you can cut them.


Similarly, if the idli and dosa batter is too sour, you can add sugar or jaggery. Because they reduce acidity. It also enhances the taste. However, they should not be overused. Otherwise, it will spoil the taste.


Adding a little rice flour to the fermented idli batter will make it taste slightly different and good to eat. It will also make the idli soft.

If you use cold water instead of plain water while grinding the flour, the idli batter will last longer.

