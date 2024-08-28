Calhudson Expands Footprint With Acquisition Of Platinum Parking, Strengthening Presence In High-Growth Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Hudson Partners ("CalHudson"), a partnership between Hudson Valley Parking Trust ("HVPT") and Callaway Capital Management, LLC,

is pleased to announce its of Platinum Parking, a Dallas, Texas – based parking services and management company. Led by Jerry Skillett and Daniel Freifeld, CalHudson provides equity capital and strategic resources in support of dynamic companies and management teams in the parking sector, globally.

The acquisition of Platinum Parking is the second acquisition by CalHudson over the past month, having acquired ICON Parking, the largest parking operating company in New York City in July 2024. The acquisition of Platinum Parking's roughly 300 locations provides CalHudson with geographic diversification and expansion into high-growth markets.

Jerry Skillett, Chairman of HVPT, noted "We are delighted to partner with the Platinum team. This acquisition provides market expansion into the nation's highest growth centers, while broadening the reach of a true customer-focused parking network.

Working together, we intend to provide the resources necessary to enable Platinum to reach its full potential as a market leader."

Founded in 2000, Platinum Parking is a full-service parking management company that serves commercial, residential, healthcare and event clients within its markets. The Company prides itself on the caliber and depth of its management and operations teams, which have been the hallmark of the Company since its founding. Its focus on people has translated into market leading service and increased financial performance for clients.

"It is an honor to be part of the leadership legacy of Platinum Parking, and we are thrilled to partner with CalHudson and industry veterans like Jerry Skillett," said Matt Adey, President of Platinum Parking. "This partnership represents yet another leap forward toward realizing our mission of delivering exceptional service and asset value creation for our clients. The capital resources and parking expertise that CalHudson brings to the table will be a cornerstone for our continued growth and success."



CalHudson was advised on the transaction by Fenwick & West LLP for legal, KPMG LLP for finance, accounting and tax advisory and Marsh USA on insurance.

About Hudson Valley Parking Trust

Formed in 2021, Hudson Valley Parking Trust is a global parking acquisition platform led by an executive team of parking veterans that provides equity capital and management support to dynamic companies in the parking sector. With over 130 combined years of experience, HVPT has managed and led many of the most successful companies in the parking sector.

About Callaway Capital Management

Founded in 2013 by Daniel Freifeld, Callaway Capital Management, LLC is a Nashville-based asset management and private investment firm that provides equity capital and strategic resources in support of dynamic companies and management teams.

SOURCE Callaway Capital Management