VerSe Innovation acquires Valueleaf Group in its journey to create India’s largest Bharat-Only Ad Exchange

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, 28 August 2024: VerSe Innovation, India’s biggest local language technology platform, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Valueleaf Group, India’s leading Bharat focused data driven digital marketing solutions provider. This move enhances VerSe Innovation’s commitment to enhancing its retargeting capabilities and full stack advertising solutions, thereby driving better programmatic performance outcomes & ROI for its advertisers. Valueleaf and VerSe Innovation’s partnership is poised to drive significant growth for VerSe Innovation, with a projected additional $100M in revenue and 10% EBITDA margins in FY25.

Valueleaf’s core strength are its three key capabilities that they have built across a decade and a half in the programmatic performance marketing domain: 1). A full funnel performance data management platform encompassing 90%+ of Indian internet users. 2). Extensive Supply side integrations across thousands of websites, apps & millions of smartphones. 3). Industry focused solutions delivered to different verticals of advertisers.

The acquisition creates powerful synergies by combining VerSe Innovation’s advanced Advertising tech stack and data management platform with Valueleaf’s full funnel performance data, vast supply side integrations and industry focused solutions delivering superior Return On Ad Spends (ROAS) for advertisers. In addition, VerSe Innovation aims to boost revenue and advertiser wallet share, enhancing performance and ROI while increasing average revenue per user.

Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, Co-founders of VerSe Innovation, stated, “The acquisition of Valueleaf Group is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for brands but also positions us for substantial revenue growth. By integrating Valueleaf’s data-driven insights with our ad tech platform, we anticipate a marked increase in advertising efficiency and effectiveness, driving higher-value partnerships. We are confident that this acquisition will solidify our trajectory of becoming India’s largest digital media tech conglomerate”

Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founders of Valueleaf Group, remarked, “We look forward to combining our strengths with VerSe Innovation’s extensive digital media ecosystem, to deliver exceptional performance marketing solutions. By integrating our innovative data-driven strategies & technologies with VerSe Innovation’s robust platforms, we are poised to elevate our impact and drive superior outcomes for brands. This partnership reinforces our goal to the opportunities in the performance marketing sector and paving the way for exciting new opportunities”

This acquisition aligns with VerSe Innovation’s journey to becoming India’s largest digital media tech conglomerate. Recently, VerSe Innovation acquired Magzter to enhance its portfolio with premium English language content. The addition of Valueleaf Group further strengthens VerSe Innovation’s portfolio, ensuring a comprehensive full ad stack solution and creating value for all stakeholders.





