Qatar Gear Up For World Cup Qualifier Against UAE Tickets On Sale

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar continued their preparation ahead of the 2026 qualifier against the United Arab Emirates as Qatar Association (QFA) on Tuesday launched ticket sales for the clash on September 5. Coach Marquez Lopez's 26-player squad is busy training at the Khalifa International as they will host the UAE in their opening game in the third round of Asian Qualifiers at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 7pm. The same squad will to Vientiane in Laos to meet North Korea five days later. The two-time Asian champions are targeting a top two finish in the group that also includes Asian giants Iran besides Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to confirm their World Cup spot. Meanwhile, QFA on Tuesday said the tickets are up for grabs for QR30 and QR10 at its website.

