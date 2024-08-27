Qatar Gear Up For World Cup Qualifier Against UAE Tickets On Sale
Date
8/27/2024 11:01:58 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar continued their preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates as Qatar football Association (QFA) on Tuesday launched ticket sales for the clash on September 5. Coach Marquez Lopez's 26-player squad is busy training at the Khalifa International Stadium as they will host the UAE in their opening game in the third round of Asian Qualifiers at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 7pm. The same squad will travel to Vientiane in Laos to meet North Korea five days later. The two-time Asian champions are targeting a top two finish in the group that also includes Asian giants Iran besides Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to confirm their World Cup spot. Meanwhile, QFA on Tuesday said the tickets are up for grabs for QR30 and QR10 at its website.
MENAFN27082024000067011011ID1108608520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.