Fedorov Tells How Much Palianytsia Drone Missile Costs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian drone missile“Palianytsia,” the first successful use of which was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky, costs less than USD1 million.

According to Ukrinform, the Associated Press reports this with reference to the of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Fedorov said that each missile costs less than USD 1 million, and the military is turning to the private sector to further reduce the cost of production,” the article says.

According to the minister, Ukraine is currently actively engaged in increasing the production of this latest long-range weapon.“I think it will radically change the situation, as we will be able to strike where Russia does not expect it now,” the official said.

At the same time, he did not disclose how many such drone missiles are already in service with the Armed Forces.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized that Ukrainian private business“produces ideas very quickly” and is currently the main supplier of drones for the Armed Forces, including water drones.“Ukraine will have all types of missiles. If we have our own weapons, we will feel more confident and independent,” the minister said.

He added that Russia's geographic size could be its vulnerability.“It is impossible to produce enough air defense systems to protect such a huge territory. For us, this opens up opportunities to work deep behind enemy lines,” Fedorov concluded.

As reported, on August 24, during the Independence Day celebrations, Zelensky announced the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian drone missile“Palianytsia”.