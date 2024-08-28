AFU In Zaporizhzhia Shoot Down Two Shaheds With Machine Guns
8/28/2024 12:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the 233rd separate battalion of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian drones with automatic weapons in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The unit reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At about 2:30, two drones were flying very low, and it was decided to open fire. The four of us shot down two Shaheds with automatic weapons,” said Yuriy, the commander of the mortar unit.
As reported, two people were kille and four wounded in a nighttime drone attack in Zaporizhzhia region. Later, an elderly woman died in hospital in an extremely serious condition.
Photo: Getty Images
