Momentous Occasion: PM Modi On 10Th Anniversary Of Jan Dhan Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated beneficiaries on the decade anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a scheme which has provided many with stability.

"Today, we mark a momentous occasion-10 years of Jan Dhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to everyone who worked to make this scheme a success," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

PM Modi highlighted that the Jan Dhan Yojana has been instrumental in "boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalised communities."

According to the official website of the scheme, 53.13 crore beneficiaries have been banked so far, with a total balance of Rs 2,31,235.97 crore in their accounts. Additionally, 11.59 lakh 'Bank Mitras' are delivering branchless banking services across the country.

In celebration of the scheme's 10th anniversary, the Government of India posted on X, stating, "Today, India celebrates a decade of Jan Dhan Yojana. Under PM Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, this game-changing initiative has redefined the financial landscape of New India, bringing millions into the fold of financial inclusion."

PMJDY is a National Mission on Financial Inclusion that takes an integrated approach to ensure comprehensive financial inclusion of all households in the country.

The plan aims to provide universal access to banking facilities, with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, and access to credit, insurance, and pension facilities.

One of the key features of the scheme is the ability for individuals to open a bank account with zero balance, an option that was not previously available. Beneficiaries also receive a RuPay Debit card with an inbuilt accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh.

The scheme also seeks to channel all government benefits from the Centre, state, and local bodies into beneficiaries' accounts, thereby promoting the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) scheme of the Union Government.

Technological challenges such as poor connectivity and online transactions are being addressed. The scheme also plans to use mobile transactions through telecom operators and their established centres as cash-out points for Financial Inclusion.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to engage the youth of the country in this Mission Mode Programme.