Maduro Makaes Large-Scale Changes In The Government

Maduro Makes Large-Scale Changes In The Government
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has made sweeping changes by
changing the heads of half of the government agencies. "Venezolana
de Television" TV channel broadcasted information about this.
Maduro confirmed Delsy Rodríguez as vice president. In addition,
he will be the head of the Ministry of Oil Industry.
Diosdado Cabello, the first deputy chairman of the ruling United
Socialist Party of Venezuela, the vice president for political
independence, security, and peace, and the interior Minister were
appointed. In turn, the governor of the state of Miranda, Hector
Rodríguez, will be the vice president for developing territorial
socialism.
Pedro Telechea, the former head of State Oil Company PDVSA and
Minneft, was the Minister of Industry and National Production.
PDVSA will be headed by Hector Obregon, the current Vice President
of the State Concern.
