عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maduro Makaes Large-Scale Changes In The Government

Maduro Makaes Large-Scale Changes In The Government


8/28/2024 12:16:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has made sweeping changes by changing the heads of half of the government agencies. "Venezolana de Television" TV channel broadcasted information about this.

Maduro confirmed Delsy Rodríguez as vice president. In addition, he will be the head of the Ministry of Oil Industry.

Diosdado Cabello, the first deputy chairman of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, the vice president for political independence, security, and peace, and the interior Minister were appointed. In turn, the governor of the state of Miranda, Hector Rodríguez, will be the vice president for developing territorial socialism.

Pedro Telechea, the former head of State Oil Company PDVSA and Minneft, was the Minister of Industry and National Production. PDVSA will be headed by Hector Obregon, the current Vice President of the State Concern.

MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108608823


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search