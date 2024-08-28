Maduro Makaes Large-Scale Changes In The Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has made sweeping changes by changing the heads of half of the agencies. "Venezolana de Television" TV broadcasted information about this.

Maduro confirmed Delsy Rodríguez as vice president. In addition, he will be the head of the of Oil Industry.

Diosdado Cabello, the first deputy chairman of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, the vice president for political independence, security, and peace, and the interior were appointed. In turn, the governor of the state of Miranda, Hector Rodríguez, will be the vice president for developing territorial socialism.

Pedro Telechea, the former head of State Oil Company PDVSA and Minneft, was the Minister of Industry and National Production. PDVSA will be headed by Hector Obregon, the current Vice President of the State Concern.