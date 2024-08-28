White House Condemns Russian Attack On Hotel In Kramatorsk That Killed Reuters Safety Adviser

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House condemned Russia's missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, which killed a member of Reuters staff.

Sean Savett, the White House National Security Council Spokesperson, said this in a post on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“We condemn this attack in the strongest of terms and extend our deepest condolences to Reuters on the loss of one of their own,” Savett posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 25, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, where Reuters journalists were staying. Among the injured journalists were citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Reuters confirmed the death of its safety adviser Ryan Evans as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk.