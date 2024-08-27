Sheikha Jawaher Honours Top Female Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Consort of the Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani honoured Tuesday the state's top female high school students at the Msheireb Administrative Building.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Her Highness Sheikha Jowaher congratulated the students on their success in obtaining a high school diploma, praising their excellence and the outstanding achievement that they have accomplished.

Her Highness also wished them further success and excellence in their academic and university careers. For their part, the students and their guardians extended their thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher for her support and encouragement.

The ceremony was attended by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi and the guardians of the honoured students.

