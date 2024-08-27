Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals Launches New Vacation Rental Service With Personalized Tours And Custom Accommodations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Enhancing with Customized Vacation Rentals and Exclusive Tour Options

HURRICANE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals has announced the addition of a new collection of vacation properties to its portfolio. This new range includes various accommodation options designed to cater to different group sizes and preferences, from smaller casitas to larger residences capable of hosting up to 54 guests.

Located just minutes from Sand Hollow State Park, the newly launched properties are positioned to offer convenient access to a range of outdoor activities. Each property features distinct decor and thematic elements, with some homes including amenities such as hot tubs, pools, water slides, and putting greens.

Tony Larson, CFO of Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals, commented,“Our expanded collection is designed to meet the diverse needs of travelers. Whether guests are looking for a family vacation, a couples' retreat, or a group adventure, our new properties are intended to offer suitable options.”

In addition to the new accommodations, Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals provides concierge services to assist guests with activities such as UTV tours, wave runner rentals, and boat rentals.

About Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals

Sand Hollow Vacation Rentals specializes in offering a wide range of vacation homes in Sand Hollow, Utah. With nine years in the industry, the company is recognized for its commitment to providing quality accommodations and enhancing guest experiences.

