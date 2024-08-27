Republic Bank Of Arizona Becomes Beat The Heat Program Title Sponsor With Scottsdale Community Partners Donating $17,500

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Republic of Arizona announces becoming the new Program Title Sponsor of the Beat the Heat program in partnership with Scottsdale Community Partners.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Republic Bank of Arizona (RBAZ) is proud to announce its commitment to the Scottsdale community as the new Program Title Sponsor of the Beat the Heat program in partnership with Scottsdale Community Partners . Republic Bank of Arizona has donated $17,500 to support this vital initiative, which aims to provide essential resources to vulnerable seniors in the Scottsdale area, helping them stay safe and cool during the hot summer months.

"We chose to support Scottsdale Community Partners because we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us," said Brian Ruisinger, President & CEO of Republic Bank of Arizona. "After relocating to McCormick Ranch last year, following five years in Kierland, our commitment to the Scottsdale community has only deepened. We are particularly excited to participate in the senior program, as seniors are often an overlooked group. By supporting this program with SCP, we are demonstrating our dedication and gratitude to the people of Scottsdale."

The Beat the Heat Program is designed to assist Scottsdale's senior citizens, who are especially vulnerable to extreme heat. The program provides essential items such as food, water, and utility assistance to ensure that these residents can remain safe and healthy during Arizona's scorching summer. RBAZ's generous contribution will directly impact the ability of Scottsdale Community Partners to reach more seniors and expand the program's reach.

Jenny Adams, Executive Director of Scottsdale Community Partners, expressed her gratitude for the partnership. "We are thrilled to have Republic Bank of Arizona as our Program Title Sponsor for Beat the Heat. Their support is a significant boost to our efforts in aiding Scottsdale's seniors. With RBAZ's contribution, we can ensure that more seniors receive the help they need during the most challenging months of the year. This partnership truly exemplifies what it means to be community-focused."

This sponsorship reflects Republic Bank of Arizona's ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the communities it serves. By partnering with Scottsdale Community Partners and contributing to the Beat the Heat program, RBAZ continues to demonstrate its dedication to the well-being of the Scottsdale community, especially its senior residents.

For more information about Republic Bank of Arizona and its community initiatives, please visit .

For more information about Scottsdale Community Partner and the programs that are provided to Scottsdale residents, please visit .

About Republic Bank of Arizona Republic Bank of Arizona (RBAZ) is a locally-owned community business bank focused on serving the Greater Phoenix area. We offer personalized service, all types of commercial loans, and cash management solutions, while actively supporting local businesses and nonprofits.

About Scottsdale Community Partners Scottsdale Community Partners (SCP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Scottsdale residents by providing critical support programs and resources. Through partnerships and community involvement, SCP aims to address the needs of vulnerable populations within the community.

