Mira Costa High School's $500,000 Fundraising Success Sets New Standard For School Districts Nationwide

Mira Costa High School has emerged as a beacon of innovation and success, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership with Facilitron and fundraising consultant MBX. In 2023 alone, Mira Costa raised over $500,000, directly funding 40 extracurricular groups and the upkeep of its facilities-a testament to what can be achieved when school districts harness the full potential of their resources.

This extraordinary achievement didn't happen by chance. It's the result of a well-organized, strategic facility rental program that could serve as a model for schools and districts across the nation. With the support of Facilitron, Mira Costa has transformed the way it utilizes its facilities, overcoming common hurdles such as staffing issues, event management difficulties, and the often-overlooked inconsistencies in enforcing external use policies. Where other districts might see underutilized spaces, Mira Costa sees opportunity-and the results speak for themselves.

The need for extracurricular funding is more critical than ever. Uniforms, equipment, and other essential resources are often in short supply, forcing schools to rely heavily on donations and volunteer-driven fundraising efforts. But Mira Costa, in collaboration with the MBX Foundation, has taken a different approach. Drawing inspiration from the consolidated fundraising models seen in higher education, they've established a structured, diversified income stream. This includes revenue from facility rentals, contributions from stakeholders, individual donations, and state grants.

At the heart of this initiative is Gary Wayland, founder of the MBX Foundation. In collaboration with the Mira Costa Athletic Director and the Manhattan Beach United School District (MBUSD), Gary has expertly managed the school's athletic facility rentals-both internal and external. His business-minded approach, combined with the cutting-edge technology and support provided by Facilitron, has elevated Mira Costa to new heights.

Since 2021, Facilitron's platform has been instrumental in this success, offering comprehensive tools that streamline facility management, optimize utilization rates, ensure full-price rentals, and expedite approval processes. The results are clear: Mira Costa is now California's top revenue-generating school, outpacing others by more than $200,000, and ranks among the highest in the nation.

This success story is more than just a win for Mira Costa; it's a powerful example of what's possible when school districts leverage their resources effectively. As districts nationwide grapple with financial constraints, the Mira Costa model-powered by Facilitron and the MBX Foundation-offers a blueprint for sustainable, impactful fundraising that can support the diverse needs of today's students.

