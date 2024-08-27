Britain's Unrest: Can Laws Alone Eradicate Hatred And Violence Rooted In The Conservative Party's Legacy?

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a significant development regarding the riots in the UK that have been ongoing since 30 July, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has issued a warning about“racially motivated violence” in the country. This concern is particularly directed at the recent riots incited by far-right groups, urging authorities to take action, including the implementation of“strict penalties.”





The recent warning from the United Nations committee is a critical alert, indicating that the disturbances in the United Kingdom are not isolated incidents. Instead, they signify the beginning of a systematic strategy by far-right parties to dominate the political landscape. If not addressed through all available means, these events are likely to occur frequently in the days to come.

The way unrest was sparked in Britain is just a repeat of a common tactic used by many far-right parties across Europe to stir up hostility toward foreigners and migrants. Far-right parties often use crime or violent events to influence public opinion and stoke animosity against certain groups. They do this by manipulating the media and influential figures to increase hatred and stir up disorder, which leads to violent and destructive public clashes.

According to this theory, the riots were not a response to the crime on 30 July in Southport, located in the northwest of England, as often reported in the media. This crime was only used as a cover to spark riots and violence, to undermine the Labor government, and to cause further crises orchestrated by far-right parties.

The events started on 28 July, as a response to the UK parliamentary elections which saw the Conservative Party lose to the Labor Party. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organized a protest in London, featuring anti-Islam slogans and racist chants. This was followed by a tragic stabbing incident in Southport, England, which the extremist group exploited to escalate tensions, spreading unfounded claims about a Muslim immigrant's involvement. Social media was used to propagate these falsehoods, causing challenges for the British government to convey the truth.

After a series of events, significant protests took place in London involving marches and counter-demonstrations. One march supported immigrants and denounced Islamophobia and racism, while another attracted far-right extremists, resulting in clashes, arrests, and injuries, as well as damage to public and private property.

While Islamophobia is widespread in Britain and Europe as a whole, the current situation in Britain cannot be solely attributed to Islamophobia. What Britain is experiencing today is a deep division within British society, characterized by the rise of racism, violence, and hostility towards foreigners and immigrants, regardless of their religious beliefs or cultural and social backgrounds. This legacy has been fostered by the Conservative Party since the 1960s, from which far-right parties have subsequently emerged, each with their own racist and violence-inciting agendas.

The first hate speech was delivered on April 20, 1968, by Enoch Powell, a prominent member of the British Conservative Party. This speech is famously referred to as the“Rivers of Blood” speech and left a lasting mark on British memory due to its racist and inflammatory rhetoric. In contemporary discussions, the Brexit movement is often viewed as a delayed manifestation of Powell's desire for separation from the European Union.

In his speech, Powell stated before a gathering of Conservative activists that if immigration from the former colonies continued, violent conflict between white and black communities would be inevitable. He remarked,“As I look to the future, I see rivers of blood,” alluding to the renowned epic poem“The Aeneid.” Powell insisted that simply closing Britain's borders would not be enough. He believed it would also be necessary to repatriate some immigrants who had already settled in the country back to their“homelands.” Otherwise, he warned,“the upper hand in the next fifteen or twenty years will belong to the black man.” Powell's objective was to instil a new form of nationalism in the country, which centred around various concerns, including anxiety over immigration. Paul has succeeded in his efforts, as these concerns remain as strong as ever among many British citizens.

Following this, a lengthy history of the Conservative Party unfolded. During this time, these values were exploited to attract electoral support and influence the populace. Successive Conservative governments blamed immigrants and outsiders for economic and social issues. They used this inflammatory rhetoric to obscure their shortcomings in addressing numerous economic challenges. Consequently, the narrative emerged that“Muslims and immigrants, in general, are the root cause of Europe's problems” and that they“have taken job opportunities away from native citizens.”

These erroneous and prejudiced notions have contributed to the reinforcement of an extreme nationalist discourse that resonates with the vulnerable classes among British nationalists, particularly in remote towns and the northern regions of Britain. Populist rhetoric is employed to gain political advantage at the expense of the British social fabric and the legal framework that safeguards the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their religions or origins.

The British government has taken strong actions against far-right extremism, with the new Labor government acknowledging the serious challenges posed by addressing violence rooted in the previous Conservative administration's biased and unjust practices. Prime Minister Starmer, in a statement reported by Reuters, condemned the violence as“far-right bullying.” He emphasized that perpetrators will face the consequences dictated by law. He also pledged that law enforcement forces would restore security and order.

The government's commendable efforts, while significant, cannot alone address the deep-seated issue of division within British society through legislation. This presents a major challenge for the Starmer government. The persistence of incitement against Muslims, migrants, and minorities is likely unless the government actively works to change the cultural discourse and increase awareness among Britons. Furthermore, the economic impact of violence and hate crimes must not be disregarded. The government of Keir Starmer is primarily tasked with preventing the reoccurrence of such phenomena and reshaping the cultural fabric of British society to alleviate fears about outsiders.





Dr Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and Writer



