Amy Jackson's wedding to Ed Westwick on the Amalfi Coast was a grand celebration of love and style. The British model and actress, 32, dazzled in multiple bridal looks, including a stunning custom Pronovias Atelier gown, making their nuptials at the historic Castello di Roccacilento truly enchanting

Amy Jackson, 32, kicked off her three-day wedding celebrations in style, showcasing an impressive bridal wardrobe. The British model, actress tied the knot with actor Ed Westwick

One standout piece in Jackson's bridal wardrobe was a custom Pronovias Atelier gown. Crafted from pure silk satin, the dress was designed with a glamorous, sinuous silhouette

The Pronovias gown featured sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and a subtle train made of silk chiffon. The intricate design also included gloves and a corset

The attention to detail in Amy Jackson's gown was remarkable. Pronovias Atelier dedicated over four days to its creation, with 32 hours for pattern making

Amy and Ed exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple cherished this magical moment, blending the beauty of an English garden

The secret garden ceremony was brought to life and meticulously crafted an enchanting atmosphere

The wedding took place at the 16th-century Castello di Roccacilento, nestled in the hills of Southern Italy. Owned by the Sgueglia family

The couple expressed their gratitude to the Sgueglia family for creating such an extraordinary and loving atmosphere at the Castello di Roccacilento