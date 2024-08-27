North Korea Test Fires 240Mm Rocket Launcher With 'New Guiding System', Capable Of Striking Seoul, Nearby Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a 240mm multiple rocket launcher equipped with a new "guiding system", state said Wednesday, as Pyongyang continues to upgrade its arsenal.





| Paris winner may be penalised for smiling with rivals

The announcement comes about three months after North Korea said it would equip its military with a "new" 240mm multiple rocket launcher known to be capable of striking Seoul and nearby areas.

The isolated, nuclear-armed country has recently bolstered military ties with Moscow, and analysts have said the North could be testing and ramping up production of artillery and cruise missiles before sending them to Russia for use in Ukraine.





| Kim Jong Un wants to block all North Koreans from escaping. It isn't working.

The United States and Seoul have accused North Korea of supplying ammunition and missiles for Russia's war effort, a claim Pyongyang has called "absurd".

The multiple rocket launcher, "technically updated in its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, was proved to be advantageous in all indices," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.

Updates included "newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power," it said.

At the test-firing, Kim also "set forth an important policy to be pursued in producing new artillery pieces and equipping army units with them," it added without providing details.

| North Korea reopens borders for tourists after 5 years: Check reasons to visit

The Wednesday report came just two days after the North unveiled a "suicide drone", unmanned aircraft designed to be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

The North said in February it had developed a new control system for a multiple rocket launcher that would lead to a "qualitative change" in its defence capabilities.