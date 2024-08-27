Google Doodle Today Honours Paralympic Games 2024 Beginning In Paris On 28 August

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google Doodle Today: The Paralympics 2024 games will begin in Paris on Wednesday, 28 August. To celebrate the beginning of one of the biggest sports events for Para worldwide, Google has changed its search engine logo to feature the same fun animated birds that appeared in previous editions of Google Doodle related to the Paris 2024.

Google Doodle Today on Paralympics 2024

Google search engine users will see a catchy GIF instead of the search engine icon on the home page. Today's Google Doodle on Paris Paralympics 2024 will be visible to users from across the world.

Paris Paralympics 2024

The Paris Paralympics 2024 will begin on 28 August and will conclude on 8 September. More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will participate in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony. For the first time in the Olympics ' history, the Paris Paralympics inaugural ceremony will be held outside a stadium on Wednesday.

| Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is lit before beginning an exceptional journey

Those Indian athletes who have their competitions on Thursday, including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations.

"All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations, Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

| Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat to miss the Summer Games

The Indian contingent at the parade of nations will have 106 members with 52 athletes and 54 officials.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) -- who is also defending his gold -- and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India during the Opening ceremony.

| Odisha announces ₹6 cr cash, govt job for gold medalist Pramod Bhagat

A total of 84 sports players will represent India at the Paris Paralympics 2024. THis year's target of winning medals is 25, including double-digit gold. India had won 19 medals, including five gold in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.