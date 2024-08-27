Top Events Of The Day: First Meeting Of Union Council Of Ministers, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events of the Day: BJP calls for a strike in West Bengal, while the first meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Modi will be held on August 28. Meanwhile, Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality, the chauffeur-driven car rental service provider, raised ₹180.36 crore through its anchor on August 27. The opens for subscription today.

Modi 3.0: first meeting of council of ministers to be held on August 28

Union Council of Ministers are all set to meet on August 28 in the national capital, marking the first meeting of the Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers since the portfolio announcement.

After taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, Narendra Modi chose to retain four key ministers-Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar -in his new government. These ministers form the critical Cabinet Committee on Security, which is led by the prime minister.

Opening Ceremony of Paralympics Set to Kick Off in Paris

The much-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games is scheduled for today in Paris, marking the beginning of an event featuring 4,400 athletes competing for 549 medals across 22 sports. The ceremony will take place at the historic Place de la Concorde, with the Indian contingent sending its largest-ever team to the Paralympics.

BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike in West Bengal

In response to a police crackdown on a protest march in Kolkata , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) has called for a 12-hour strike across West Bengal. The march was in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Tensions remain high as riot police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Orient Technologies IPO listing date today

Orient Technologies shares are set to make a stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Orient Technologies IPO listing date is August 28.

The IPO allotment was finalised on August 27.

Delhi Court to hear appeal by Rau's study circle

A Delhi court will consider an appeal from Rau's IAS Study Circle seeking access to its Old Rajender Nagar premises, which was closed following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding. The institute argues that reopening the premises is essential for continuing students' education.

Madras HC to hear Senthil Balaji's bail plea

The Madras High Court is set to hear former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji's appeal against a lower court's decision to deny him bail in a money laundering case. Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a scam involving cash-for-jobs during his tenure as Transport Minister.

Jamaat-e-Islami's nationwide stir in Pak

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Pakistan has called for a nationwide strike today, protesting against soaring inflation and high electricity prices in Pakistan. The strike aims to put pressure on the government to provide relief to the public, with JI leaders warning of potential unrest.

SpaceX to launch delayed Polaris mission

SpaceX is set to launch the Polaris Dawn mission today after a delay caused by a helium leak. The mission, which aims to carry astronauts on a multi-day journey to low Earth orbit, is now scheduled for liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Nationwide Bank strike in India

The All India Bank Employees Association has called for a nationwide strike today in protest against the chargesheets issued to union members by Bank of India. The chargesheets were served after union members attended a conference in Kerala last month, escalating tensions between bank management and employees.

Ecos India IPO to open after raising ₹180 Cr

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today after raising ₹180.36 crore through anchor investors. The New Delhi-based chauffeur-driven car rental service provider finalized the allocation of equity shares to anchor investors for ₹334 per share.

India Legends Championship

The inaugural India Legends Championship, featuring golfing icons including former US Open champion Michael Campbell, kicks off today. The tournament, hosted at a Greg Norman-designed course, includes 64 senior golfers from 17 countries competing for a prize of $500,000. Indian legends Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will lead the home challenge.