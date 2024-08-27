Protect Our Winters Announces Stoke Fest Film Festival Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 5 In-Person Festival Stops & 1 Virtual Event from October 7-29

Snowboarder & POW Founder Jeremy Jones, Professional Skier Amie Engerbretson, and Local Athlete, Creative & Science Alliance Members Join POW For Films, Panels, Prizes & More

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024

Today, Protect Our Winters

(POW) announced an expanded Stoke Fest Film Tour, with six fall stops across Colorado, Montana, and Nevada plus a virtual event open to all. As part of POW's Stoke The Vote campaign, it will bring its world-class content created through the Grant program on tour to public venues and college locations. POW Founder and Professional Snowboarder Jeremy Jones and Professional Skier and POW Alliance Athlete Amie Engerbretson will be at all tour stops, in addition to special local Alliance Creatives, Scientists, and Athletes. Tickets for all locations are available

here.

"At POW, we're all about rallying the outdoor community to make a real impact on climate, and storytelling is one of our key tools to make that happen. We're dedicated to sharing powerful stories of climate action that inspire the Outdoor State to take meaningful steps for their country and communities, both now and in the future," says Donny O'Neill, POW Content Director. "This commitment shines through in the exceptional films we're bringing to this year's Stoke Fest tour, and it's echoed by our Alliance members who are passionate about sharing these narratives with our audience and beyond. This isn't just a film tour; it's a reflection of the climate movement in action."

POW invites the Outdoor State to come together for films, panel discussions, and a chance to win prizes from POW brand partners. With tour dates less than four weeks before the most critical election of our lifetime, Stoke Fest is more than a celebration - it's a call to action to Show Up, Speak Out, and Vote.

Stoke Fest Film Festival Tour Spots Include:



October 7, Bozeman, MT at The ELM Theatre

October 8, Missoula, MT at The Wilma Theatre

October 10, Glenwood Springs, CO at Colorado Mountain College

October 11, Durango, CO at Fort Lewis College

October 15, Reno, NV at University of Nevada October 29, Virtual Stoke Fest + Election Phone Banking Event

POW will screen a range of new films being released in the coming weeks, in addition to The Hypocrite, Amie Engerbretson's documentary film that addresses imperfect climate advocacy. Amie explores her own perceived hypocrisy, and throughout the film, dissects her inner battles with advocating for the climate while pursuing travel that leads to a potentially significant carbon footprint. Along the way, she connects with fellow athletes to discuss a shared passion for the outdoors and the climate conversation.

Each location will feature unique programs showcasing national and regional film projects and panels with the POW Alliance to create community conversation. In addition, at select Stoke Fest tour stops, POW will feature photo exhibits from Creative Alliance members Ming Poon and Brennan Lagasse as well as Sofia Jaramillo, including:



"Education Unbound "- Ming and Brennan showcase their recent trip to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to spread the community's stories far and wide and inspire the masses to take action and permanently protect the Arctic Refuge. "A New Winter " - Sofia highlights the historical evolution and commercialization of skiing, which has largely excluded BIPOC communities, and reimagines historic ski images with BIPOC models to challenge these racist origins and inspire a more inclusive future in winter sports and outdoor recreation.

Don't live in one of the locations where POW is hosting an in-person Stoke Fest? On October 29, just one week before the election, enjoy POW's FREE Virtual Stoke Fest from the comfort of your home with Jeremy Jones and other Alliance members. POW will screen Jones' latest film project, among other short films, host a panel discussion, and end the evening with phone banking to rally the Outdoor State to the polls! RSVP for the Virtual Stoke Fest here .

About Protect Our Winters (POW):

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and experiences they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit

.

