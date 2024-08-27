Lachin City Day Wraps Up With Gala Concert

Spectacular gala concert has been held along the banks of the
Hakari River in celebration of Lachin City Day,
Azernews reports.
Many officials, notable cultural figures, Lachin residents and
the guests of the city attended the event
The program began with a video showcasing President Ilham
Aliyev's visit to Lachin, highlighting his interactions with the
city's residents.
People's Artist Faig Aghayev, Honored Artists Ehtiram Huseynov,
Lala Mammadova, Ilkin Ahmadov, Rashad Ilyasov, Elza Seyidjahan,
Gunel Sheykhova, well-known singers Ashug Ramin, Araz Gumbatli,
Kamila Nabiyeva, Fuad Musayev, Konul Mammadli, Vusal Hajiyev, Murad
Arif, as well as the Amarok group, the Azerbaijan State Song and
Dance Ensemble and Lachin mugham ensemble thrilled the audience
with their performances.
The audience also enjoyed performances of songs by Mahabbat
Kazimov, Aidan Aliyeva, Rauf Mammadov, Ogtay Kazimi, Emin
Sabitoglu, Alakbar Taghiyev, Bahram Nasibov, Telman Hajiyev and
Khanim Ismayilqizi, along with compositions such as "Pearls", Jangi
dance, folk bayati, the ashug melody "Misri", the folk dance
"Uzundara", the folk song "Ay Lachin" and tasnif "Shur".
Each performance received enthusiastic applause from the
audience.
The large-scale event concluded spectacularly with a fireworks
display.
It's noteworthy that last year, August 26 was officially
recognized as Lachin City Day, established by President Ilham
Aliyev's decree dated July 31, 2023, "On the establishment of city
days in the liberated territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
In 2024, Lachin City Day was organized by the Special
Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district with the support of the
Baku Abadlig Service LLC.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr