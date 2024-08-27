Ukraine's Cinc, Bundeswehr Inspector Talk Battlefield Developments, Air Defenses
8/27/2024 7:15:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, discussed in a phone call on Tuesday the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the current situation at the front.
That's according to CinC's post on social media, Ukrinform reports.
"I had a phone call with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer. I briefed my German counterpart on the current situation at the front. Further cooperation was discussed in detail. Particular attention was paid to strengthening our air defenses as Russia pursues its terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities, civil and energy infrastructure," Syrskyi noted.
He expressed his gratitude to Breuer for his clear and consistent support of Ukraine and the Armed Forces.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, CinC Syrskyi briefed the Supreme Allied Commander Europe , Christopher Cavoli, on the ongoing combat operations at different areas of the front.
