Accelerating Change: The Upcoming Conference On Digital Transformation, AI, And Customer Experience In Banking

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 27th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The sector is experiencing a fast digital transformation. experts, fintech innovators, and professionals are getting ready for the 15th Middle East Banking Innovation Summit 2024 (MEBIS) . This event will be held from September 18th to 19th, 2024 at JW Marriott Marina Hotel in Dubai , with the support of the UAE Banks Federation. It is expected to be a crucial moment for the future of banking.







The banking industry is at a crossroads where the intersection of technology and finance is creating unprecedented opportunities and challenges. The upcoming conference aims to address these dynamics head-on, providing attendees with a comprehensive look at the latest trends, tools, and strategies reshaping the financial landscape.

Keynote speakers, including influential voices in banking and technology, will offer insights into the future of digital banking, the role of artificial intelligence (AI), and the potential of data insights to revolutionize financial transactions. These thought leaders will explore how banks can stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive and digitally driven market.

MEBIS will focus on interaction and practical learning. Over 40 speakers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt will discuss topics such as AI, Data Intelligence, Customer Experience, and Digital Payments. These sessions are designed to equip banking professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of modern finance.

In today's competitive market, customer experience has emerged as a key differentiator for banks. With consumers demanding more personalized, seamless, and secure banking interactions, the summit aims to provide attendees with the latest insights, tools, and strategies to meet and exceed these expectations. The event will spotlight how banks can leverage cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and human-centric design to create exceptional customer experiences that drive loyalty and growth.

Panel discussions will also play a crucial role, offering a platform for diverse perspectives on the industry's most pressing issues. These discussions will delve into the challenges and opportunities arising from digital transformation and the integration of big data.

In addition to educational sessions, the conference will provide ample networking opportunities. Banking executives, fintech entrepreneurs, and technology providers will have the chance to connect, collaborate, and explore potential partnerships.

The MEBIS Innovation Lounge, a highlight of the conference, will showcase the latest innovations in banking technology. Attendees will have the chance to interact with these technologies firsthand and gain insights into how they can be implemented to enhance efficiency, security, and customer experience. Major sponsors of the event include Nucleus Software, Infosys Finacle, Synechron, Tata Consulting Services, Alteryx, Salesforce, Intellect Design, Newgen, Expleo, e7 Security, ncino, Xebia, Nagarro, and many others. Over 30 technology companies will showcase the latest banking technology solutions.

As the banking industry continues to evolve rapidly, staying informed and agile is more critical than ever. MEBIS offers a unique opportunity for professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the technological advancements shaping the future of banking.

In a world where technology is the driving force behind change, MEBIS stands out as a beacon for the future of banking. Industry leaders are preparing to convene in Dubai, setting the stage for an event that promises to address current challenges and pave the way for the next era of financial innovation.

For media inquiries and registration details, please visit or contact the summit organizers at ....

Contact:

Donalie Laude

Expotrade Global

Email: ...

Website: /