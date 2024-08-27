Portable Torque Meter Market Size, Trends Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Portable Torque Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Portable Torque Meter Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Portable Torque Meter Market?



The portable torque meter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.



What are Portable Torque Meter?



A Portable Torque Meter is a measuring instrument designed to quantify the amount of rotational force, or torque, applied to an object. The primary function is to measure the torsional force applied to a rotating shaft, fastener, or any other component within a system. This device typically consists of an electronic for data processing, torque sensor, and a display for presenting the torque readings. Further, this device is used in various applications in tasks such as quality control during manufacturing processes, maintenance of machinery, and research and development. This is a versatile tool that plays a vital role in ensuring the proper functioning and reliability of rotating systems by providing accurate and portable measurements of applied torque.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Portable Torque Meter industry?



The Portable Torque Meter market growth is driven by several trends and factors. Firstly, this device is used in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and electronics, are increasingly adopting portable torque meters to ensure the accuracy of torque applications in their production lines. Secondly, they play a vital role in verifying the torque applied to critical components such as suspension systems, engine parts, and fasteners. Furthermore, the increasing focus on preventive maintenance in industrial settings, enabling maintenance professionals to monitor and calibrate torque tools regularly, preventing equipment failures and reducing downtime. Overall, the portable torque meter market growth is driving by the demand for accuracy in manufacturing, the automotive industry's stringent requirements, the importance on preventive maintenance, technological advancements, and the ongoing transition towards smart manufacturing practices.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Type:



Digital Portable Torque Meter

Analog Portable Torque Meter



By Technology:



Electronic Torque Meters

Mechanical Torque Meters



By Application:



Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others



By End-Use:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Snap-on Incorporated

Norbar Torque Tools Ltd.

Kistler Holding AG

Mountz Inc.

Trescal Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Crane Electronics Ltd.

Sturtevant Richmont

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI)

AIMCO

Tohnichi Mfg. Co., Ltd.



